Opposition to Baylor Scott & White’s mandating that its staff take shots to protect them from complications of COVID-19 has brought a split in the local medical community.
On one side is leadership concerned about infections among both its workers and their patients.
On the other are people concerned about being forced to take shots that are still deemed experimental by the Food and Drug Administration. A protest to “Stop the Mandate” is set for 10 a.m. Saturday on the public sidewalk in front of Baylor Scott & White-Temple and on the other side of 31st Street.
Some staff members are filing for an exemption for both medical and religious reasons. The deadline for Baylor Scott & White employees to do so is today.
Priscilla Estrada, a surgical technologist, said that she was objecting on “strong moral convictions” and she hoped that other nurses would join her. “There’s no long term studies of it,” Estrada noted, explaining she was concerned about possible future effects of the COVID shots.
Dr. Stephen Sibbitt, chief medical officer of Baylor Scott & White-Temple region, explained in an interview Friday that it was a tough decision for the health care employer.
It was a difficult decision to require staff to get COVID shots, Sibbitt said, but it was done to protect patients. “We don’t want anyone of our staff to transmit COVID to any one of our patients.”
“It’s also to protect others,” Sibbitt said. “… We’re here to help people, and what we’re trying to do by vaccinating our health care workforce is maintaining a healthy workforce so we can continue to care for as many patients as possible.”
The protest comes as regional hospitalizations for mostly unvaccinated patients hit 20.21 percent Wednesday — the 10th consecutive day the area has exceeded the 15 percent mark that would led to local restrictions under Gov. Greg Abbott’s previous mandate. The county death toll is 472.
Not anti-vaccine
D’nae Ely, an operating room nurse, stressed that she is not anti-vaccine — she is vaccinated other than the COVID-19 shots and her children have all the required vaccines for school. She wants more long-term studies to be done, noting that essentially the people who have taken the COVID shots are “the study, they’re the guinea pigs.”
“My mom has the vaccine,” Ely said. “My dad wants to get vaccinated.” It should be an individual’s choice, she said.
“There’s a consent form that Baylor Scott & White is having all their employees sign in order to get the vaccine,” Ely said. “It’s basically relieving Baylor Scott & White of any liability for any side effects, any death, anything.
“In this consent it also says it’s an investigational medication, it’s an experimental medication. … Nobody should be forced to receive an experimental vaccination or any medicine that’s experimental. There’s unknown risks for anyone to take it.”
Ely noted that they aren’t allowing medical exemptions for women who are pregnant or of child-bearing age “even though there’s really no studies out there for risks for the unborn child or mother.”
Virus effects on pregnant women
On the other hand, The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine as U.S. hospitals were seeing disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus.
Dr. Wright Bates, the head of Baylor Scott and White’s obstetrician-gynecologist department, said in an interview Friday it is very clear that a COVID infection has a very clear impact on women of reproductive age, and on pregnant women and the health of their offspring.
“They do poorly when they contract the COVID while pregnant,” Bates said. “The flip side is that the data on the vaccination and pregnancy is quite impressive.”
“Pregnancy is such a vulnerable time and I understand the concern for the impact on pregnancy and even on the future reproduction, but the science is overwhelming that the vaccine is safe in pregnancy,” Bates said. “The science is equally clear that contracting COVID while pregnant can be devastating.”
“The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.
Alternative claims
A local physician who has been among a politically active group of doctors speaking out for other treatments to be used for cutting down the effects of COVID-19, Dr. Shelley Cole of Harker Heights, said she would be at the rally Saturday.
Cole noted in an email that “hospitals are mandating the vaccinations, that are not (fully) FDA approved. The irony is they didn’t want to use outpatient treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, both FDA approved for other indications other than COVID-19.”
Cole said with her treatment method, “If people are treated early, in the first five days of symptoms, patients do very well. However, if they are not, some may require hospitalization. Overall, we are keeping well over 95% of people out of the hospital.”
Misconceptions about vaccine
Bates said in his 30 years of being a doctor there have not been any vaccines as thoroughly investigated, had more careful attention to complications and potential negatives, as the COVID-19 shots. “It really is a misconception that this is experimental, that this is unproven, that complication rates are high.”
With more than a billion doses given worldwide there really have been very few negative reactions, Bates said. “There is no treatment that doesn’t have potential side effects, whether you take a tablet at home for a headache or a vaccine,” he said.
But some just want to make their own choices.
“Employers have no right to know private medical information,” Cole said. “If we substituted the word herpes for COVID vaccine, most would understand. Employers have no right to know the employee’s health information. Medical facilities should know this more than any other employers.”
The fervent opposition is hard for shot supporters to explain.
“I do respect a person, if that’s their opinion, that’s their opinion,” Sibbitt said of people who opposed taking the COVID-19 shots and doctors who recommended other forms of treatment. “… I don’t have to agree with it. The vast majority of doctors, especially in our health care system … almost 98 percent of our physicians are vaccinated. And that was before the mandate came out.”