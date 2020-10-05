The Bell County Public Health District identified Bell County’s 5,584th lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday, as active cases rose to 364 — 44 more than Friday.
Deaths remained at 84, and at least 5,136 people have reportedly recovered to date, according to health district data.
This was the health district’s first update since Friday afternoon.
Killeen continues to lead Bell County cities in known cases with 1,945. Temple has documented 1,862 infections, Harker Heights has tallied 361 confirmed cases and Belton’s 76513 ZIP code has recorded 740 cases.
Bell County infections, which include small towns and unincorporated areas, have registered 676 confirmed cases.
Local school districts
There are seven active cases in the Belton Independent School District. These infections, which are affecting 0.02 percent of Belton ISD, stem from High Point Elementary, Southwest Elementary, Sparta Elementary, Belton High and “other departments / buildings.”
Killeen Independent School District tallied two staff-related cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing its total to 116 since March 16.
The Salado Independent School District has not logged a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 since Sept. 27.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard is yet to be updated as new information is usually released around 5 p.m. Friday’s update showed four active cases recorded in Temple ISD between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2: three at Temple High and one at Lamar Middle School.