The city of Belton and the United Way of Central Texas partnered to create a grant program to help residents struggling with their municipal utility bills.
The City Council, in a unanimous decision Tuesday, set aside $10,000 from its water and wastewater fund for the utility assistance grant program. They agreed to extend the no-cutoff period to Aug. 31 for residents who have not been able to make their Belton utility payments.
“It’s something that is pretty important for the folks who are really impacted,” City Manager Sam Listi said. “We’ve been watching the situation. The very extended duration of the pandemic has resulted in some conversations … with the United Way of Central Texas.”
The $10,000 will only be used for Belton residents. The program is estimated to help around 50 households. Listi said that figure is based on the assumption that some residents have not paid their utility payments in April, May and June for an outstanding utility bill of $200.
To qualify for the program, a person must be a city of Belton resident and utility customer. Requests must be for residential accounts. The application must include information on household size, income and utility bill deficiency. The United Way will review applications.
“After their evaluation they would make a prompt decision on eligibility. They would then send payments to whatever entity is involved, in our case the city,” Listi said. “This offer by United Way will be a really significant gift to our citizens.”
Stephanie O’Banion, executive director of the local United Way, thanked Belton for the partnership.
“This is something we do all the time for several things. We have the staff that are capable of administering a program like this very efficiently,” she said. “We just want to make sure everyone who needs the help is getting the right help.”
Other Bell County cities, such as Temple, have already set up similar partnerships with the United Way, O’Banion said. Temple allocated its $368,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Safety Act for the program.
Belton Councilman Dan Kirkley said this is what he views as a perfect example of a public-private partnership.
Councilman David K. Leigh wants to see this program possibly extended into the future because of how the coronavirus crisis has completely upended the definition of normal.
“Going through a partnership like United Way helps identify those who need it. I think this is a good way,” Leigh said. “I really like the idea and support it. But I think we should consider going forward, it may not be the same amount but something we could help our citizens.”
Leigh suggested that similar program be set up to help struggling small businesses. O’Banion — who is married to Councilman Guy O’Banion — said the United Way is in early discussions to do that.