The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened its recommended isolation time for asymptomatic individuals with COVID-19 from 10 days to five days on Monday — a revision “motivated by science.”
“Science (demonstrated) that the majority of … transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the one to two days prior to onset of symptoms and then two to three days after,” the national public health agency said in a statement. “Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for five days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for five days to minimize the risk of infecting others.”
The CDC updated its recommended quarantine period for individuals exposed to COVID-19 before obtaining a test.
“For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second dose — or more than two months after the J&J vaccine — and not yet boosted … quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days,” the CDC said. “Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.”
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who believes the omicron variant has the potential to “impact all facets of our society,” is pleased to see a growing understanding of COVID-19.
“These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather,” she said.
Monoclonal antibody availability
On Monday, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services announced that Sotrovimab — the monoclonal antibody effective against the COVID-19 omicron variant — will not be available for regional infusion centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and The Woodlands until January.
The state agency, which emphasized how other monoclonal antibodies have not proven to be effective against the omicron variant, cited a national shortage from the federal government for the exhausted supplies.
“They will not be able to offer it until federal authorities ship additional courses of Sotrovimab to Texas,” the state health department said in a statement. “People who had appointments scheduled this week will be contacted directly and advised. The infusion centers will continue to offer those antibodies as prescribed by health care providers for people diagnosed with a non-omicron case of COVID-19.”
With omicron now accounting for more than 90% of new cases, the state health department is encouraging the public to take action.
“Everyone should protect themselves from severe COVID-19 by getting vaccinated as soon as possible, getting a booster as soon as they are eligible and continuing to take precautions to prevent being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 and spreading it to others,” the state health department said.
Local vaccinations, testing
In Temple, COVID-19 vaccinations and testing are available at many local stores and pharmacies, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Although some locations require appointments — which can be done online or over the phone — others allow for walk-in visits. People can search for the nearest vaccine location by calling 1-800-232-0233.