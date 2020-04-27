Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced changes in state coronavirus policy that would let some businesses reopen on a limited basis Friday and his stay-at-home order to expire Thursday.
“Millions of Texans have sacrificed their livelihoods” over the past two months, Abbott said during a Monday afternoon news conference. The state’s hospitalization rate has held steady and space remains available.
He noted every life lost is a tragedy, but added Texas has had the third most recoveries from COVID-19 of any state and they soon expect recoveries to exceed the number of active cases.
Many have lost jobs and others have lost businesses, he said. “No doubt it’s frustrating,” he said in response to businesses that still would not be able to be open.
He noted that record numbers of unemployment claims — more than 1.9 million — have brought the Texas Workforce Commission to process, with extra help, 1.6 million of them.
Just as we united to fight the coronavirus, he said, we need to unite to rebuild Texas business.
He noted the National Guard would continue to operate 25 mobile COVID-19 testing sites across the state.
Having an effective testing and tracing process is the key to finding any outbreaks, Abbott said. The contact tracing will be expanded across the state, he said.
The tracing process helps find people exposed and getting them to self-quarantine for 14 days, he said.
More tests will be available from the private sector, Abbott said.
Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Department of State Health Services, said it looks like there will be 26,000 tests per day available. Testing collection kits and personal protection equipment is expected to be available as well.
“It’s not just about the testing,” Hellerstedt said, noting that the contact tracing would be able to be a powerful tool to contain the spread of the virus.
Abbott had instituted a “retail to go” option that started Friday in which retail stores could take orders online or by phone and then deliver items to people outside, much as restaurants have been doing.
Abbott said that businesses would be opened in strategic ways based on advice from medical officials.
“All businesses in Texas cannot open at once,” Abbott said, noting second wave outbreaks in China and Singapore. He said they will put measures in place to try to be sure that they would not reopen only to have to close down again. “We will open Texas businesses in phases,” he said.
On Friday, Phase 1 would start. The most important part of that, Abbott said, would be continuing to protect people most vulnerable to the virus. People 65 or over make up a quarter of the cases but 76 percent of the deaths, according to state data as of Sunday.
Vulnerable people need to remain at home if possible. He noted the need for even better infectious disease protocols at senior living centers.
The types of businesses to open in Phase 1 is available at gov.texas.gov/opentexas and include retail stores, museums and libraries, and restaurants and movie theaters that provide social distancing.
Retailers are given a check list that includes trying to set hours available for vulnerable populations and sending home any employees who have virus symptoms.
The first phase would limit occupancy to no more than 25 percent, which Abbott said had been effective at grocery and hardware stores that have remained open. Phase 2 would increase the occupancy rate to no more than 50 percent.
“This order allows the businesses to reopen ... it does not require them,” Abbott said. Sole proprietors would be able to reopen, he said.
Museums and libraries could open under the same criteria, but hands-on exhibits would remain closed. The order also allows outdoors sports, including golf and tennis, so long as not more than four participants are involved at a time.
“Customers are going to come to businesses that they see are safe for them,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick noted, urging people to continue to wear masks and practice other safety measures.
Churches and other places of worship were exempted under the earlier order, but were urged to continue to avoid large groups and practice social distancing.
“Texas is a big state with a very diverse geography,” Abbott said, noting that even among low-population counties the coronavirus can spread rapidly. He said a different standard can apply to counties with five or fewer cases, which would apply to half of the counties in the state. They could increase their capacity to 50 percent, he said.
Some businesses he wants to open, that Texans want open, include hair salons and barbershops, Abbott said, noting that for safety reasons they would not expect to be open until at least mid-May.
There are strategies being worked on to keep customers from being close together, Abbott said.
“We will be tracking data,” he said, noting that because of more testing there will probably be more cases. What will be looked at is the rate of hospitalization and deaths, or hot spots in certain area.
Child care and summer camps are still being worked on by the medical experts to find a safe way to open, he said.