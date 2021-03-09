After Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order last week, Wednesday is the first day Texans will not be required to wear a mask in more than eight months.
The order no longer requires masks to be worn in indoor public places, while also reopening businesses to 100 percent capacity. Businesses can still require masks, but local governments are mixed on what they will require of employees and visitors.
The repeal of the mask order comes as the county saw six new deaths Tuesday, bringing the number of death in the county to 392.
Bell County spokesman James Stafford said starting Wednesday all county buildings would be changing signs requiring the wearing of masks to those urging the public to wear them.
“We cannot have a mask requirement in county buildings,” Stafford said. “So (Wednesday) you will notice the signs outside of county buildings saying we strongly encourage mask wearing, but it is not required”
Jeff Buuck, chief deputy of the Sheriff’s Department, said the department wouldn’t be able to require masks be worn by deputies or the public coming into their buildings.
Buuck said deputies would at least be asked to carry masks as well as wear them, which he believes most will.
The only place deputies will still need to wear their masks is for those working or visiting the county jail, though the department is still waiting on guidance for visitors.
Temple spokesman Cody Weems said the city planned to continue its current mask requirements at its facilities without any changes.
Weems said this means both city employees and those visiting facilities will need to wear face masks, including the police department.
Belton also plans to open the occupancy limits in its buildings to 100 percent.
In-person court hearings
After an emergency order by the Texas Supreme Court on Friday, courts in Texas will be allowed to start up in-person hearings and jury trials.
Local administrative judges or presiding judges of municipal courts are the ones to make the decision for the entire court. The state Supreme Court stated that the decision must be in consultation with the judges in the county or municipal court buildings and adopt a minimum standard of health protocols.
Jury members may be excused or rescheduled if they provide information confirming their coronavirus infection, exposure or particular vulnerability to the virus.
Judge Gordon Adams of the 169th District Court is the administrative judge for district courts in Bell County and has not moved forward on allowing in-person trials.
Six new COVID deaths
The Bell County Public Health District announced Tuesday that the county saw six new COVID-19 related deaths.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the health district, said of the six new deaths, two were from Temple and four were from Killeen.
The Temple deaths included a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s. Killeen saw the death of a man in his 30s, a woman in her 60s, another woman in her 70s and a 90-year-old woman.
“We did add 6 new deaths for a new total of 392,” Robison-Chadwell said. “One previously reported death record was removed from our total.”
The county now has 460 known active cases, with the total number of cases now at 20,814 and recoveries at 19,962.
This means the county has an incidence rate of 126.7 people per 100,000 residents.
Stafford said that while the county doesn’t know how many local residents it has vaccinated, so far it has administered 42,191 doses. These doses included 24,972 first shots and 17,219 second shots of the vaccine.
The number of local residents who have received the vaccine is not available since anyone in the state can receive vaccines from the county, which is a vaccine hub.
Schools
Temple Independent School District had four active cases according to its seven-day dashboard, with three at Thornton Elementary and one at Scott Elementary School.
Belton ISD’s dashboard showed seven active COVID-19 cases across six campuses. There were two at Lake Belton High School, and one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Lake Belton Middle School, one at North Belton Middle School, one at South Belton Middle School and one at Belton High.
Salado ISD reported that it currently has two active cases in the district, including one student at Salado High School and one employee not assigned to a campus.
Killeen ISD reported that it had 13 cases of COVID-19, including 10 cases amongst students and three teachers. There was one student at Fowler Elementary, two employees and one student at Maxdale Elementary, one student at Live Oak Ridge Middle School, two students at Nolan Middle School, one employee and one student at Smith Middle School, three students at Shoemaker High School and one student at Harker Heights High School.
Killeen ISD announced Tuesday that it had opened its first dose vaccine site at the former Nolan Middle School Cafeteria, giving first doses to those employees who expressed interest.
District spokeswoman Taina Maya said the school district is administering a first wave of 500 vaccines this week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. The district saw an estimated 1,500 employees sign up as of Monday to receive the vaccine.
Maya said the district is currently only giving out the first dose but plans on working to open a drive-through site for those interested in second doses in the coming weeks.