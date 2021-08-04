Trauma Service Area L — which contains Bell County — once again has highest percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas despite seeing a slight decrease.
The Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard showed Wednesday that the region now has 18.48 percent of its hospital beds taken up by patients with COVID-19. This is down from Tuesday’s numbers that showed the region at 19.38 percent.
While the hospitalization rate remains high, department officials said the highest rate seen in the region was on Jan. 11 with 24 percent of hospital beds occupied by virus patients.
Trauma Service Area R in the Galveston area once had the highest hospitalization rate. It is now slightly behind with a rate of 18.26 percent.
The Bell County Public Health District also reported a slight decrease in active COVID-19 cases in the county on Tuesday as well.
The district’s dashboard now shows the county with 1,141 active reported cases, a decrease of 21 from Tuesday’s numbers. The incidence rate also decreased, now at 314.4 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
So far, the county has not seen any new deaths from the virus — still 471 in total — though county officials have stated confirmed deaths can take several weeks to be reported.
Overall, the county has seen 24,809 cases since the start of the pandemic, along with 23,197 having recovered so far.
Nikki Morrow, interim director of the district, said the county is still doing what it can to educate residents about the vaccine and get people vaccinated.
Education and vaccination clinics are some of the only tools the county has to address the surge currently. Gov. Greg Abbott has banned mask orders and business occupancy limits through executive orders.
“We are reaching out to the community through mixed advertising avenues such as social media, billboards, and providing education at outreach events,” Morrow said. “We also work with local businesses, nursing homes, community partners, schools and the county to provide group vaccine opportunities.”
Killeen staffers positive
About 11 Killeen municipal employees have tested positive for the virus, the Killeen City Council learned Tuesday.
Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski told the council that 18 city employees were currently quarantined including the 11 who tested positive, FME News Service reported.
Kubinski said the case numbers and hospitalizations were similar to what was seen during the same period last year. He said he was worried though about what could happen later this month as children go back to schools.
“Seeing what we saw last year is not a bad thing,” Kubinski said. “But we don’t know what’s further down the road.”