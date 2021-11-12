Cases of COVID-19 in the county fell slightly Friday locally, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
The district reported a decrease of 35 active cases of the virus over the past two days on its online dashboard after not updating Thursday due to Veterans Day. The county now has a total of 331 active cases, with an incidence rate of 91.2 cases per 100,000 residents.
District officials did not report any new deaths from the virus over the past two days, with the total remaining at 732.
Overall, the county has seen 34,208 reported cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 33,145 having recovered so far.
Regionally, Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — saw a slight increase in the number of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients.
The Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard showed the service area seeing a 0.27 percentage point increase in its hospitalization rate. The rate is now at 4.16 percent.
Trauma Service Area L includes the hospitals in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
Killeen ISD vaccines
This week Killeen Independent School District announced a vaccination partnership with the city of Killeen, the Bell County Public Health Department, the county and the Texas Military Department.
COVID-19 vaccinations started Thursday and Friday at Nolan Middle School, 1600 Warriors Path Road in Harker Heights.
The clinics will run for eight weeks and are open to any child between the ages of 5 to 12. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.
The clinic, which allows walk ins, is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on two days each week until the end of December.
District officials said the clinic will be open on Nov. 18 and 19, Nov. 22 and 23, Dec. 2 and 3, Dec. 9 and 10, Dec. 16 and 17, Dec. 20 and 21 and finally Dec. 27 and 28.
Parents or guardians must be present for a child to receive the vaccine, with immunization paperwork available on the district’s website or in person.
School cases
Temple ISD had four active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district Friday and one probable case. Active cases in the district include two at Temple High School, one at Bonham Middle School and one at Travis Science Academy.
Belton ISD reported having 12 active cases in the district on Friday, with five of those confirmed and seven probable. The active cases included one at Miller Heights Elementary, one at Belton Middle School, one at Belton High School and two at Lake Belton High School.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district continued to not have any cases of the virus in the past week.
Killeen ISD showed 31 active cases of the virus on its online dashboard Friday, with 23 students and eight staff members.