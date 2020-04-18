Join District 8 Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in a multi-county Walk Through Texas History COVID-19 Challenge beginning Monday.
Walk Through Texas History is a four-week program designed to help Texans establish the habit of regular physical activity while learning the rich history of Texas.
Each adult team may include up to eight team members, all working together to reach designated goals while following along legendary historical paths created by fellow Texans.
“In these unknown times we want to ensure that the health and safety of all Texans remains a priority,” AgriLife said in a news release. “The best part about our Walk Through Texas History program is that it involves teamwork and friendly competition, but requires no face-to-face interaction. You and your team will be able to easily log your miles through our Howdy Health website and learn rich Texas History as you hit certain goals. Although we are ‘walking’ through Texas, all forms of physical activity are welcome and can be adapted into miles through our online conversion chart.”
Once registered, participants can stay connected through the District 8 Walk Through Texas History COVID-19 Challenge Facebook group.
“We will use this group for reminders, education, and to connect and support one another as we Walk Across Texas,” the release said.
Prizes will be awarded at the end of the four-week challenge for individuals and teams with the most miles.
Social distancing has prompted the Bell County AgriLife Extension Office to find education opportunities for residents that can be held online.
The Early Childhood Educator Training Series that began in March is being viewed on Zoom, Jackie McLaughlin, county extension agent, said.
“We’ve had good participation from out Bell County child care centers,” she said.
The next session will be April 28.