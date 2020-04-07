MOODY — Mother Neff and Texas’ other state parks and historic sites will temporarily close to the public, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.
The order was issued to maintain the safest environment for visitors, volunteers and staff as coronavirus cases rise across the state, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a news release. The agency will monitor public health recommendations and will announce when a definite reopening date has been determined.
“Social distancing is our best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” Abbott said Tuesday. “The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people. I urge all Texans to continue to stay at home except for essential services as we respond to COVID-19. By following these social distance practices, we will overcome this challenge together.”
Carter Smith, executive director of TPWD, said the closures were the best course of action to meet health and safety guidelines.
“All state parks will remain temporarily closed until public health and safety conditions improve,” Smith said in a release. “During the closure, staff will continue to steward and care for the parks to ensure they can be immediately reopened to visitors at the appropriate time.”
The parks and wildlife department “has reached a point where public safety considerations of those in the parks, and in the surrounding communities, must take precedence over continued operations,” the agency’s release said. “Difficulty in ensuring compliance with social distancing, problems in maintaining adequate supplies and keeping park facilities sufficiently sanitized are only a few of the challenges encountered by state park staff.”
The Texas State Parks Customer Service Center is contacting customers with upcoming overnight reservations to reimburse stays booked through the reservation system. Group and facility reservations have been canceled until April 30. Canceled reservations will not be charged normal administrative fees.
Day passes purchased through the reservation system, not associated to the Texas State Parks Pass, will also be refunded without penalties. The Customer Service Center will automatically process cancelations of both overnight and day-use reservations. If a reservation is impacted by a facility or park closure, a Customer Service Center agent will contact residents.
“You do not need to contact us,” the agency said. “We are contacting customers in order of arrival date and appreciate your patience.
Questions regarding state park reservations can be emailed to customer.service@tpwd.texas.gov and general park information can be found at TexasStateParks.org.