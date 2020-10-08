The Bell County Public Health District identified three new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, as active cases rose to 378 — nine more than Wednesday.
There are now 5,669 cumulative cases logged in Bell County, and at least 5,201 people have reportedly recovered.
“The new (deaths) were for a man in Killeen in his 50s, and two others in their 90s: one a man from Belton and another a woman from Temple,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
Robison-Chadwell said the health district’s dashboard update may be slightly delayed, citing slow upload speeds.
Local school districts
Belton Independent School District has eight active cases: two at Belton High, two at Sparta Elementary, one at Belton Middle School, one at North Belton Middle School, one at High Point Elementary and one at Southwest Elementary. These active cases represent 0.03 percent of Belton ISD’s population.
The Killeen Independent School District reported a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 for the fourth straight day on Thursday. The latest infection was from a student from an elementary school campus, bringing the district’s cumulative case count — since March 16 — to 134.
Salado Independent School District extended its streak of zero-case days. The district’s last COVID-19 diagnosis was identified on Sept. 27.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard is yet to be updated, as new information is usually released around 5 p.m. Wednesday’s evening update, which reported cases between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7, showed 10 cases: six at Temple High, three at Lamar Middle School and one at “auxiliary.”
Area testing
A temporary COVID-19 state testing site will continue offering free tests through Saturday. Registration is required and can be completed online at GoGetTested.com — third-party testing operated by WellHealth Management.
The site’s testing hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results.