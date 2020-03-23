The number of coronavirus cases in Bell County jumped to 16 on Monday, prompting Bell County Judge David Blackburn to order residents to shelter in their homes.
The order is effective until 11:59 p.m. April 3 or until it is rescinded.
Essential businesses and activities, including grocery shopping or trips to a pharmacy, are exempt.
The Bell County Public Health District reported six new cases Monday. This is the largest reported jump in the county so far.
Temple is the Bell County city with the most infections, with at least nine cases. They include a woman in her 20s; two women in their 30s; a woman in her 50s; three men and one woman in their 60s; and one woman in her 80s.
Killeen has at least three cases: a woman in her 30s, and a man and a woman in their 40s.
Belton has at least two known infections: a man in his 20s and a man in his 70s.
Unincorporated Bell County has at least two cases: a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s.
Amanda Robinson-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, confirmed Friday there is community spread in Bell County.