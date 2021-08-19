Bell County health authorities reported 25 new COVID-19 deaths — including those from the delta variant — on Thursday, bringing the local toll to 497.
Information from the state often takes two to three weeks for the county to receive the information, the Bell County Public Health District said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
“Death certificate information and data often take 2-3 weeks for us to receive, but it is not uncommon to receive information from a death more than a month ago or from several months ago. There are other variables which contribute to lags when dealing with cases and reporting,” Chief Epidemiologist Costa Claver said in a news release.
Previously, the county’s death toll was 472.
The deaths date back to July 9 and are as recent as Aug. 11, the district said. Death data is received from the state to local health districts.
The increase in deaths seen with the recent surge is predominantly attributed to the Delta variant, the district said.
“Individuals not fully vaccinated continue to overwhelmingly be hospitalized, suffer severe outcomes, and have a higher mortality rate,” the district said in the release.
“We expect to see increases in death data as we are aware more have occurred since August 11, but we have to wait for the state to release that information to us. Of the 25 deaths reported, 12 were age 65 and younger.” Health Authority Dr. Janice Smith said.
The Health District currently shows 1,783 active cases and COVID-19 positive cases continue to be on the rise.
The current threat level for Bell County residents is at Level 1, severe. The Bell County Public Health District tracks local COVID-19 data and reports to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for the state dashboard. The local dashboard can be found on the health district website, www.bellcountyhealth.org.
“Vaccinations play an important role in providing a layer of protection. We are seeing an increased interest, especially with the school year starting. We continue to encourage Bell County residents to get vaccinated and to protect themselves by wearing a mask until fully vaccinated.” Interim Health District Director Nikki Morrow said in the release
The Health District and local healthcare leaders are continuing to monitor the incidence rate and hospitalizations. COVID-19 vaccine locations can be found throughout Bell County, including the Health District’s health departments located in Temple and Killeen.
Go to www.vaccines.gov or text your ZIP code to 438829 to find a location near you. COVID-19 vaccines are free and available to anyone in the community 12 years and older.
Local COVID-19 data
On its dashboard Thursday, the public health district also showed a slight decrease in active cases of the virus, down seven to a current total of 1,783.
The decrease in active cases was reflected in the county’s incidence rate, now at 491.3 cases of the virus per 100,000 people in the county. Overall the county has seen 26,778 cases during the pandemic, with 24,337 of those cases having recovered so far.
Hospitalization rates in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — did see a slight dip as well Thursday.
On its dashboard, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported the service area now had 21.73 percent of its total hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. While lower than Wednesday’s 22.28 percent, it is still one of the highest rates seen locally over the entire pandemic.
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.