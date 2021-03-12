Six new COVID-19 related deaths were reported Friday as infection numbers dropped, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
The new deaths included five Killeen residents, a man in his 50s, a man and a woman in their 60s and two women in their 70s as well as a Belton woman in her 90s.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the number of recoveries have continued to surpass the number of new infections, lowering the incidence rate.
The rate dropped for the third time this week to 105 per 100,000 people from the 108 cases per 100,000 yesterday.
The number of active cases in the county dropped to 381, down from 392 yesterday.
“Our new total number of cases is 20,946 with 20,164 recoveries,” Robison-Chadwell said.