School nurses at Salado High School are preparing to see dozens of students come in Friday — not because they are sick but rather because they want to stay healthy.
Salado Independent School District will hold a vaccination clinic open to all eligible students wanting to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is the first time the district has opened the vaccinations up for all eligible students. Some UIL competitors were vaccinated last week.
Superintendent Michael Novotny said students 16 and older can get the shot, with those under 18 needing to also have their parents present.
The effort, using the Pfizer vaccine provided by the county, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the high school, 1880 Williams Road.
“We set up the vaccination clinic from noon to 6 p.m. because once you open those vials you only have a six-hour window to administer the vaccine,” Novotny said. “We chose noon to 6 so that parents could be there after hours if they had to come after work.”
Novotny said the vaccinations, similar to those provided to staff members, are optional and will be available to anyone who wants them.
The vaccinations are being given out now, Novotny said, because the district hopes to prevent students from needing to be quarantined for the school’s upcoming prom and graduation.
Because the Pfizer vaccine is approved for ages 16 and up, “We wanted to give all the kids the opportunity … to get immunized, not only for their health but for the possibility of having to be quarantined,” Novotny said.
“That is one of the ways you can avoid being quarantined for being around someone who does test positive is having both shots and having gone at least two weeks past your second shot. This will get those kids totally immunized in time prior to prom and prior to graduation.”
Salado ISD reported having one new case of the coronavirus at Salado Middle School Tuesday for a total of six active cases in the district. These cases include two students at Salado Middle School and three students and a staff member at Salado High School.
Other school districts, such as Temple and Belton, are not currently vaccinating their student base and are still focusing on inoculating employees and teachers.
Killeen ISD vaccinations
Killeen ISD announced Tuesday that so far they had administered more than 2,500 vaccinations to teachers and staff members.
The district started vaccinating teachers on March 9 for all those who had expressed interest through a district-wide survey. Teachers are not required to receive the vaccine.
District spokeswoman Taina Maya said starting April 20, the district would support the Bell County Health District and the Killeen Office of Emergency Management with a drive-through clinic.
Maya said the district plans on releasing the information on the clinic later, but it will be held at Leo Buckley Stadium, 500 N. 38th St. in Killeen.
Killeen ISD reported having 40 cases of the virus in the past seven days, with 26 students and 14 staff members.
Belton ISD cases rise
Belton ISD showed a sharp spike in cases Tuesday on its dashboard with 27 active cases of COVID-19 in the district — 0.185 percent of the district’s population. This is increase over the nine active cases reported on Monday.
The Belton school district has one case at the Belton Early Childhood School, three cases at Miller Heights Elementary, two at Belton Middle School, three at South Belton Middle School, 14 at Belton High School and four at Lake Belton High School.
Temple ISD reported having five cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days with one case at Temple High School, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Raye-Allen Elementary School and two at Western Hills Elementary School.
COVID-19 rate
The incidence rate of new COVID-19 cases in the county remains stable Tuesday, according to a statement by the Bell County Public Health District.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the county did see a slight increase in its incidence rate to 83.5 cases per 100,000 people. This rise was along with the county now seeing 303 active cases of the virus.
“Slight increases and decreases are expected day to day and so far our rate remains fairly stable,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The district did not report any new deaths in the county, remaining at 420, with the total number of COVID-19 cases at 21,788 and recoveries at 21,065.