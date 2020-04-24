Some Bell County retailers began the transition of reopening for business Friday after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order last week allowing them to do so.
The executive order allowed all stores in Texas to now operate in a “retail to-go” manner — a business model restaurants have been operating under for the past few weeks.
Charley Ayres, Workforce Solutions of Texas’ director of industry and education partnerships, said this order hopefully will allow some furloughed individuals the opportunity to be brought back to work. He cited how operating only under a to-go model has been helpful for a lot of restaurants.
Amy Thomas, an owner at Zooty’s in Temple, said she already has noticed a positive impact with pick-up orders rolling in.
“People have ordered online and I have been getting their orders together … packing (the products) up with their names on it and bringing it to their car,” Thomas said. “And then several have come by and I have actually held up some clothing for them to take a look at.”
Thomas has spent hours working on an online presence to market her products, and she is happy for her business to be operating in a process that takes proper precautions in account. She stressed how Zooty’s and other tenants at Pecan Plaza were previously limited in making sales until curbside pickup became allowed.
“We know we are going to have to change for the time being but we know (normalcy) is going to come back in the future,” Thomas said. “We pride ourselves on our customer service and our main concern is we want people to stay safe.”
But for other business owners, little has changed with Abbott’s executive order.
Leah McHorse — who owns both Darling Decor & More and A Darling Thrift Store — said the governor’s changes have not affected her marketing strategy. McHorse already had been selling her products online, and said her Temple businesses won’t be saved unless the government allows her to fully reopen her business.
“It didn’t really change anything in my business. I’ve been doing this since the beginning. … Maybe I wasn’t supposed to,” McHorse said. “Today is just the same as it has been every other day. I’ve got to get the doors open to make a change.”
Abbott told Texans to expect additional measures announced regarding the continued reopening of Texas. His announcement, which will come on Monday, “will depend on how well contained COVID-19 is in the state of Texas.”
Staff writers Shane Monaco and Deborah McKeon contributed to this report.