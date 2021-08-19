The Temple Independent School District is slated to begin classes on Tuesday, and Superintendent Bobby Ott offered parents a reminder about this year’s health and safety protocols.
Although school systems in Texas are not legally allowed to mandate masks at campuses, Ott is urging his community to opt for face coverings when necessary.
“As a school district, we strongly encourage the wearing of masks,” he said in a letter to parents on Thursday. “Many ISDs have started before and I am seeing some that are doing well, and others that are not doing so well. I would like to continue our success from last year.”
He emphasized how that success in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 was largely thanks to the increased precautions taken last year, which included enhanced cleaning services and the use of face coverings on campus.
“For me personally, I have been paying close attention to my surroundings and events that I am participating in,” Ott said. “For example, (Wednesday) night I wore a mask at the dedication of Meridith-Dunbar. The entire school board and myself wore masks, and to my knowledge the event was safe and went off beautifully.”
The fourth-year superintendent hopes to see his fellow Temple ISD community members following in his steps.
“I know we have many upcoming events that involve guests and families gathering in our buildings: meet the teacher, schedule pickups, freshman orientation, sixth grade orientations, open houses, etc.,” he said. “I would highly encourage our staff, families, and guests to wear face coverings at those events. These are less controlled environments and invite transmission more than our regularly controlled environments.”
Ott emphasized how there could be potential University Interscholastic League event cancellations — in response to COVID-19 infections — if staff, students, parents and community members don’t remain vigilant.
“Last year, Temple ISD did not have a single UIL cancellation due to our students,” he said. “TISD cannot require staff or students to wear masks. I want to be clear about that. However, I can send reminders about safety protocols and model those myself in order to keep our students in school and our staff safe.”