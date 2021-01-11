Temple Fire & Rescue announced Monday that it will host drive-through COVID-19 testing at various Temple locations during January.
Testing will occur at the following dates and locations:
• Fire Station No. 4, 411 Waters Dairy Road
Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Fire Station No. 2, 1710 E. Ave. H
Jan 19-20, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Fire Station No. 7, 8420 W. Adams Ave.
Jan 21-22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Fire Station No. 1, 210 N. Third St.
Jan 28-29, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tests are free to the public. Registration is required. Patients can register on site or pre-register online. For more information, visit templetx.gov/coronavirus. Results will be available three to five days after testing.