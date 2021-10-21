Eight more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Bell County on Wednesday, according to the county’s public health district.
The new deaths bring the county’s total to 697, even as the county sees a decrease in the total active cases of the virus. Nikki Morrow, interim director of the district, said the deaths occurred between Sept. 19 and Oct. 14.
Morrow said the new deaths included one man in his 30s, two men in their 40s, three women in their 50s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in their 90s.
The district showed a decrease of 34 active cases of the virus on its dashboard, with the county now having a total of 499. The virus incidence rate fell to 137.49 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
During the pandemic the county has seen 33,390 total reported cases of the virus, with 32,194 of those having recovered so far.
Hospitalization of COVID-19 patients fell regionally on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The department’s dashboard showed the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients dropped by 0.75 percentage points for Trauma Service Area L. The service area — which includes Bell County — now has about 8.6 percent of beds taken up by patients with the virus.
Trauma Service Area L includes the hospitals in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
School cases
Temple Independent School District showed three active confirmed COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Thursday, with only one probable case on its tracker.
The active confirmed cases in the district include one at Bonham Middle School and two at Scott Elementary.
Belton ISD had 31 active cases in its district Thursday, nine confirmed and 22 probable, accounting for about 0.2 percent of its population.
Of the district’s 18 campuses, six did not have any cases of the virus. These campuses were Leon Heights Elementary, Pirtle Elementary, Southwest Elementary, Sparta Elementary, Tarver Elementary and Belton New Tech High School.
Salado ISD showed only three cases of COVID-19 in the past week, two students at Salado Middle School and one student at Salado High School.
Killeen ISD reported having 91 active cases of COVID-19 in its district, with 70 students and 21 staff members with the virus.