Six more Bell County residents are reported to have died from COVID-19, as the region’s active cases fell to 1,266 active cases — the fewest concurrent infections since early December.
Bell County residents aged 60 years and older now represent approximately 88.7 percent of the region’s 282 known COVID-19 related deaths, according to data obtained from the Bell County Public Health District.
Since March, Bell County has totaled 19,768 cases, and at least 18,502 residents are reported to have recovered to date, according to the health district.
Area school districts
The Belton Independent School District has 37 active cases spanning 12 of its 18 campuses: 12 at Belton High, six at Sparta Elementary, five at Lake Belton Middle School, four at Charter Oak Elementary, three at Belton Middle School, one at Chisholm Trail Elementary, one at High Point Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary, one at Southwest Elementary, one at South Belton Middle School, one at Lake Belton High and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
Belton ISD, which also attributed an additional three cases to “other departments / buildings,” reported that these 40 infections account for roughly 0.27 percent of its population.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said his district reached 24 active cases — 16 students and 8 employees on Tuesday after a seventh-grade student tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Killeen ISD surpassed 1,500 cumulative cases on Tuesday. Approximately 14 percent of its 1,505 infections since March were confirmed in the last two weeks, according to district data.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report, currently logging COVID-19 cases reported between Feb. 2 and Feb. 8 on Friday, showed five infections: one at Bonham Middle School, two at Lamar Middle School, one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary and one at Scott Elementary. District administration is expected to update these figures around 5 p.m.