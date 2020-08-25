Despite seemingly improving COVID-19 figures, another Bell County resident died from the virus on Tuesday — the second known death this week.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, said a Temple woman in her 90s was the county’s 35th coronavirus death. On Monday, a Harker Heights woman in her 70s died from the virus.
Although the health district has reported 35 deaths, the Texas Department of State Health Services has said at least 55 Bell County residents have died from the coronavirus.
Robison-Chadwell said the health district is working with the state to get its death data — based on death certificates that list the virus as the cause of death — and include it in the Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.
“Once we can see that data, it is important to note that there may be a lag in reporting,” the health district director said. “The state gets the death certificates first, they are processed and then shared with us. I cannot say how long the lag will be yet, but we should hopefully have a better sense of that process in the coming weeks.”
Nearby Lampasas County reported two residents died from the virus. Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert said local public health officials just learned of two residents who died from COVID-19 “quite some time back.”
“One individual was in another county when he became ill and passed,” Talbert said on Facebook. “And the other was transferred out of a local nursing home and that information was not relayed and therefore there was a significant delay in (Health Authority Dr. Georgia Hay) getting that information.”
Seven Lampasas County residents have died.
Bell County’s lower daily reported case count continued Tuesday. An additional 20 residents tested positive for COVID-19 while 134 recovered from it. The seven-day average of new cases held steady at 25. At least 4,573 cases have been reported, with 3,706 recoveries.
“We are happy to see that our numbers are leveling out, for the moment, at a level not seen since June,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Since Aug. 1, the county’s daily case figures have ranged from seven to 99, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. In June, the county saw anywhere from 13 to 128 new cases a day.
The seven-day average in June steadily climbed up from 13 up to 56. This month, though, has seen the opposite. August started out with a weekly average of 52 and was 25 on Tuesday — the lowest figure since June 22.
While public health officials have observed improved trends, Bell County’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests was still high on Tuesday. The health district logged the positivity rate at 10.92 percent— nearly a percentage point higher than the 10 percent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said he would like to see before reopening bars.
At least 41,872 tests have been performed in the county.
A backlog of old test results continued to change the county’s previously reported figures. The overall case total increased by 43. Local health officials added the other 23 cases to prior dates.
Another coronavirus-positive person was hospitalized and one resident was admitted into an intensive care unit on Tuesday, according to the health district.
Some neighboring counties also saw more cases Tuesday.
Milam County reported seven new infections and 23 additional recoveries. Officials know of 409 cases and 394 recoveries, according to the Milam County government.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer said Tuesday four more residents tested positive for COVID-19. At least 249 cases have been reported in Lampasas County.
Coryell County did not report any additional infections on Tuesday. Health officials in Coryell County know of 489 cases, with 222 residents who have recovered.
FME News Service contributed to this report.