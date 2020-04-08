Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble confirmed the residency of the officer who was tested positive for COVID-19.
Kimble told the Herald on Wednesday that the 13-year veteran detective “lives in Bell County, in the city of Killeen.”
The department remains quiet about the officer’s gender and age.
“To respect the privacy of the officer and the officer’s family, I will not be providing any additional descriptors at this time,” Kimble said.
Kimble along with Mayor Jose Segarra and City Manager Kent Cagle announced on Tuesday afternoon that the department received the news that one of their own has contracted the virus. The announcement was made during a virtual press conference held inside Killeen City Hall.
Kimble said due to the confirmed case, a total of 15 officers are now under mandated quarantine.
“The notification of the officers varies, some were already on scheduled days off. The officers were instructed to quarantine when the department was notified Monday afternoon,” Kimble said via email.
KPD is working with the city’s human resources department and the Bell County Public Health District on “contacting and tracing the city further for future quarantines,” according to Kimble.
The number of active sworn officers and civil an support staff were not available on Wednesday afternoon.