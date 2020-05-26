Bell County added 31 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, pushing the county’s total to 309, health officials said Tuesday.
The Bell County Public Health District reported 13 cases on Tuesday, nine on Monday, three on Sunday and three on Saturday. This is the first update to local numbers since Friday.
The county saw 15 additional people recover from the coronavirus. So far, 180 residents have recovered.
The health district reported an additional 731 tests were performed in Bell County since Friday. The county’s testing total is 16,857.