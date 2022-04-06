Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Wednesday for a total of 57 active cases, nine less than the day before.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 15.71 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 47,333 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,384 have recovered, and 892 people died.
The Texas health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 17 of the 1,005 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties.
School cases
Temple and Belton independent school districts reported no active cases of the virus in their respective districts.
Killeen ISD reported one student case and two staff cases on its dashboard.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.