One new COVID-19 related death was recorded in Bell County Tuesday, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the death came from a man in his 70s from Killeen — increasing the total number of deaths in the county to 411.
The county has seen a total of 21,653 cases of the virus along with 20,906 recoveries.
“Our incidence rate remained the same at 87.6 per 100,000 as did our active number of cases at 318,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Milam County
A new COVID-19 death was also reported Monday in Milam County, County Judge Steve Young said.
The county had seen its total deaths rise to 46. Young said the new death was from an older male with no comorbidity.
Currently, the county has tested 3,270 people with 974 positive infections, it also has two residents currently in the hospital with the virus.
In total, the county has administered 6,272 vaccination shots (4,348 first doses and 1,924 second doses). The county plans to administer about 1,100 inoculations this week.
Brookshire Brothers in Rockdale, Young said, received 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday. The store had previously helped administer more than 100 first doses and 60 second doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Young encouraged residents to sign up for the vaccine while also reminding them to continue with masking and social distancing to keep people safe.
“It is the light at the end of the tunnel,” Young said. “New studies show that it not only protects from getting the virus, but it helps prevent the spread of the virus. Not one person has died from the shot, but over 540,000 Americans have died from the virus.”
SNAP benefits
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more money for the supplemental nutrition assistance program.
The commission received permission from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide about $254 million in emergency allotments to households on the program. The allotments are a part of the state’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The approval means all eligible households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.
Since April 2020, the state has distributed more than $2.7 billion in benefits to residents around the state.
“This SNAP extension for the month of April will ensure that Texas families can continue to put food on the table,” Abbott said in a news release. “Thank you to the USDA for this additional extension and for their ongoing partnership with the state of Texas.”
School districts
Temple Independent School District reported having only one case of COVID-19 on Monday located at Cater Elementary School.
Belton ISD displayed seven active cases on its COVID-19 dashboard — 0.048 percent of its student population. The district has two cases at Belton Middle School, two at South Belton Middle School, one at Belton High School, one at Lake Belton High School and one at another department or building.
Killeen ISD’s seven day dashboard showed that the district has seen 20 cases of the virus, 13 from students and seven from staff members.
Salado ISD reported Tuesday that it had seen one new case related to a 10th grade student at Salado High School. The case was the only one reported for the district.