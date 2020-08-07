Temple city officials announced Friday that they have officially canceled all planned 2020 cleanup events in neighborhoods around the city.
Neighborhood Services Manager Nancy Glover said the city has canceled the events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This cancellation includes the event scheduled for Saturday in the Silo District, roughly bordered by Third Street, Avenue F and the Temple VA. The area includes downtown and parts of East Temple.
Glover said the city is working to host virtual clean up events in communities where the city places a large waste bin that residents can throw away large objects into without gathering together.