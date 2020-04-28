The Bell County Public Health District said Tuesday seven additional residents tested positive for COVID-19.
Local health officials are tracking a total of 165 cases. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported mid-Tuesday that Bell County had 173 infections. The state number includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on base — individuals who the health district does not track.
Three Bell County residents have died from the coronavirus.
The number of recoveries in the county stayed at 73.
Bell County saw an additional 559 tests performed, bring that number to 4,661.