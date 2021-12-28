Bell County COVID-19 cases spiked dramatically — about 108% — in more than a week as infections substantially increased over the Christmas holiday.
Active cases rose from 266 on Monday, Dec. 20, to 555 on Tuesday, the Bell County Public Health District showed on its dashboard following several days of no updates.
Costa Claver, chief epidemiologist with the district, said this increase in cases was led by multiple factors locally, including increased gatherings and the omicron variant.
“The uptick of COVID-19 cases we are seeing can be caused by either the new omicron variant or the holidays,” Claver said. “We cannot forget that delta (variant) still lurks; it is still around and makes up the majority of SARS Cov-2 cases.”
Claver said genomic sequencing in the county, which is how variants of the virus are identified, has been only done by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
The health care provider has so far reported finding a total of 13 cases of the omicron variant in the county following the first case earlier this month. Claver pointed out that other cases may go unnoticed due to a lack of genomic sequencing in other parts of the county.
In addition to the new active cases, the incidence rate in the county is now 152.92 cases per 100,000 residents.
No new deaths from the virus have been reported, with the total remaining at 752.
During the pandemic the county has reported 35,409 cases of the virus, with 34,102 recoveries. These confirmed cases are of the 150,220 total COVID-19 tests administered so far.
Hospitalizations
Regional hospitalizations due to the virus rose Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard.
The number of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — is now at 5.4%. This is 2.14 percentage points higher than the 3.26% of beds taken up by patients with the virus on Monday.
Data on the dashboard showed 1,038 total staffed hospital beds, with 56 currently occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Trauma Service Area L includes all of the hospital beds in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
Local vaccinations, testing
In Temple, COVID-19 vaccinations and testing are available at many local stores and pharmacies, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Although some locations require appointments — which can be done online or over the phone — others allow for walk-in visits. People can search for the nearest vaccine location by calling 1-800-232-0233.