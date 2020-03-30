McLane Global, a Houston subsidiary of Temple-based McLane Co., is participating in an emergency hunger relief effort announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in mid-March.
The effort is aimed toward delivering rural children — without easy access to school-distributed meals — a two-week supply of shelf-stable groceries. The endeavor is a public-private partnership composed of the USDA, McLane Global, Baylor University’s Collaborative on Hunger and PepsiCo. UPS and the U.S. Postal Service also will be involved through their providing of delivery support.
“The boxes are packed and we are ready to ship,” McLane Global Chairman Denton McLane said during President Trump’s COVID-19 report on Friday. “This personalized home delivery program is a game-changer and it was possible because the president’s decisions enabled USDA to cut miles of red tape.”
McLane explained how if these exceptions were not made, any plans for immediate implementation would have been derailed.
“This is the first time meal kits will be personally sent to each child in enrolled school districts,” McLane Global said in a news release. “Millions of children rely on school feeding programs every day. But with widespread school closures, this is becoming a real challenge.”
McLane said the country is undoubtedly concerned with the challenges facing large cities, but asked everyone to imagine how those struggles translate to some of the country’s more remote regions. He cited how parents often can’t get to the school to pick up meals.
“Meal kits will include a week’s worth of shelf-stable foods such as milk, cereal bowls, snacks, entrees, fruit cups and juices for one student,” McLane said. “Each eligible child in the household will receive a box.”
McLane Global estimates one million meals will be delivered each week to these children. Baylor University’s Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty is focusing their efforts on working with the school districts and their respective administrations to assist the enrollment process.
“We know that families with children living in rural areas are having difficulty accessing existing food sites,” Jeremy Everett, Executive Director of the Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, said. “Fortunately, we field-tested the program in the summer of 2019, so we know and understand the logistical issues. PepsiCo, UPS and USPS (the postal service) will be valuable partners to expand the execution of the food program.”
School districts and parents interested in information may refer to www.MealsToYou.org.