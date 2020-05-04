The Bell County Public Health District said Monday it identified 15 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and saw 16 residents recover from the virus.
That brings the confirmed case total to 193. Meanwhile, the Texas Department of State Health Service reported Monday Bell County’s infection total was 194 — a number that includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on base and can be about a day behind local figures.
110 people have recovered.
Bell County also saw a big jump in the number of tests performed since Friday. Nearly 1,350 tests were performed over the weekend. That brings the total number of tests administered in Bell County to 7,972.
The county has not seen an additional coronavirus-related death for almost a month. Three Bell County residents have died from complications with the virus.