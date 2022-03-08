Bell County reported three new deaths due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Tuesday, raising the toll to 870 as cases slightly rose.
Bell County Health District Epidemiologist Costa Claver said the three new deaths included a man and woman in their 60s, and a man in his 80s.
About 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Tuesday for a total of 151 active cases — 25 more than the previous day.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 41.61 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 47,225 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,204 have recovered, and 870 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 55 of the 1,017 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Temple and Belton independent school districts reported no cases of the virus in the district.
Killeen ISD reported three student cases on its dashboard.
Salado ISD reported no new cases since Feb. 15.
Vaccinations
The city of Killeen will be offering nasal PCR tests from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at The Family Aquatics Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second round of free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. The federal government authorized households who received a first batch of tests to place a secondary order.