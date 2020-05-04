Several crises rocked Texas. They were one after another.
The Lone Star State was in a recession. Residents were not spending as much, causing sales tax revenue to tumble. The state budget was in shambles after the oil and gas market collapsed.
That was what the Legislature faced in 1987. State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, was a freshman legislator. He described it as one of the first severe budget balancing challenges the state had ever experienced.
Shine expects the next legislative session to be similar to that tumultuous time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To put it in perspective, what I anticipate is 2021 to be 1987 on steroids because a lot of the same things that affected us in 1987 are affecting us now — and some more so,” the four-term legislator said during an online forum Monday morning hosted by the Temple Chamber of Commerce.
The next session was ramping up to focus on two major issues: Redistricting and making public education funding sustainable into the future. Last year, lawmakers injected $11.6 billion into school finance.
Those issues are being compounded by the effects of coronavirus.
“So now we’re going to add (on top of the issues of) where are we getting the money for the sustainability of public education and just funds for cities and counties,” Shine said.
The state’s economy has been shut down since mid-March. That led to sales tax revenues falling by 9.3 percent in April — the steepest decline since January 2010, The Texas Tribune reported. Texas collected $2.58 billion in state sales tax revenue last month.
It’s the same story for other state revenue sources.
“Natural gas production taxes — no surprise here — down 48 percent on year over year for April. Oil production taxes down 45 percent year over year,” Shine said, rattling off a list of recent revenue decreases recently detailed by the Texas comptroller.
Glenn Hegar, the comptroller, expects larger drops in May, Shine said. Sales tax reports cover the previous month, so March numbers are in the April report and so on.
“The comptroller has already issued a statement from his office to state agencies to be looking at every possibility for spending cuts in their agencies,” the Temple Republican said. “And you’re going to see the Legislature have a real fight over these issues as well because you’re going to have a contingency of folks who are going to want to raise taxes and you’re going to have those who are not going to want to raise taxes at all, and the governor is going to be in that leadership position — as well as the lieutenant governor — and it’s going to be a real challenge.”
An economic downturn, like the one the state is experiencing, is why the Legislature created and voters approved the rainy day fund in 1988, Shine said.
“This is one of those occasions right now that the rainy day fund is going to be critically important,” he said, referring to the $8.5 billion fund that is likened to an emergency savings account. “We’re probably going to have to dip into the rainy day fund this time more than we’ve ever done so before.”
Another factor is the next Texas House speaker — and that hinges on whether the Republicans or Democrats control the lower chamber. Current Speaker Dennis Bonnen, an Angleton Republican, is not seeking re-election to the House in this year’s election.
“Whoever the new speaker is going to be after the November election is going to have their hands full,” Shine said. “I can tell you right now experience is going to be the most important factor for members of the Legislature in this next process and practicality in the approach.”
Shine pointed out that these issues cannot wait eight months for the Legislature to sort out.
“The faster we can get the economy going again, put people back to work and get businesses operating again as (normally) as possible, I think that helps alleviate some of those issues,” he said.