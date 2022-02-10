Nine new COVID-19 deaths recorded by the Bell County Public Health District on Thursday raised the death toll to 804.
Nikki Morrow, interim director of the agency, said the deaths occurred in January and included two men on their 30s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s, two men in their 60s, two men in their 70s and a man in his 80s.
About 91 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Tuesday for a total of 2,204 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 607.29 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 46,592 cases reported since the pandemic started, 43,584 have recovered.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 112 of the 1,105 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
Vaccines and testing
Friday is the final day for testing at the city of Temple and Temple Fire & Rescue testing site at the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.
Texas National Guardsmen have administered about 169 PCR 4105 rapid antigen tests and 124 vaccines since it opened on Jan. 18, city officials said.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
School cases
Belton ISD reported eight cases, four at Belton High, two at Belton New Tech @ Waskow, two at Charter Oak Elementary, two at Tarver, one at High Point, one at Belton Early Childhood School, one at Chisholm Trail, one at Lakewood one at Belton Middle and one at Lake Belton High.
Temple ISD showed two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard, one at Temple High School and one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary.
Killeen ISD reported 72 student cases and 17 staff on their dashboard.
Salado ISD reported one student case in the last seven days.