The Bell County Public Health District debuted a new COVID-19 dashboard — mirroring those used by the state of Texas and other counties — on Wednesday as it reported three more coronavirus cases.

The health district is tracking 103 Bell County residents who have tested positive for the virus and 53 have recovered. So far, 22 people have been hospitalized and 18 have been admitted to an intensive care unit since Bell County reported its first COVID-19 case in mid-March.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported mid-Wednesday the county had 110 known cases — a figure that includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on post, who are not counted by the health district, and lags about a day behind local data.

Bell County has had three COVID-19-related deaths. They include a Temple woman in her 80s who died March 26; a man who died April 6; and another man who died April 8. The families of the two dead men asked the Bell County Public Health District not to release basic details — such as age range and their home city.

The health district’s new dashboard includes more details than its previous method of updates, which included documents listing all cases and charts. It also includes a heat map of infections.

The new dashboard details confirmed cases; recoveries; hospitalizations, including the number of people who have been in ICU; cases by city; positive cases by date; cases by age group; total cases over time; and a gender breakdown.

The Bell County Technology Services Department created the health district’s dashboard.

Killeen continues to be the Bell County city with the largest share of infections, with 43. Temple has 33; Belton 11; Harker Heights nine; and rural Bell County — which includes unincorporated areas and small cities — has seven.

More Bell County men have caught COVID-19 than women, 57 percent to 43 percent.

People older than 50 are a slight majority — 50.5 percent — of local infections while those younger than 50 account for 49.5 percent.

The largest age group affected by COVID-19 is residents in their 50s; 24 people in that range have tested positive for the virus. The next largest group is residents in their 30s; 18 have tested positive.

Other age groups that have tested positive include 17 people in their 40s; 16 in their 60s; 11 in their 20s; eight in their 70s; five who are younger than 20; and four in their 80s.

Neighboring McLennan County on Wednesday reported its fourth death — a 66-year-old man who had underlying health conditions, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald. McLennan County had 74 confirmed cases.

Coryell County saw its COVID-19 cases skyrocket Wednesday. Bell County’s western neighbor, officials said, has 60 confirmed cases — including 33 inmates at state prisons in Gatesville. Coryell County had 43 cases Tuesday.

Williamson County reported four additional infections Wednesday. That brings their case total to 128.

Lampasas County added one new case, bringing their COVID-19 tally to three, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Burnet County also had an additional infection on Wednesday. It now has seven cases, according to state data.

Falls and Milam counties COVID-19 case counts saw no changes. Falls County still has one reported case while Milam County’s tally continues to stand at eight, according to the state.