Bell County Judge David Blackburn confirmed to the Telegram Monday that an inmate at the county jail tested positive for COVID-19.
The case is part of the 26 new infections the Bell County Public Health District reported since Friday. At least 442 residents have COVID-19.
This is the second case associated with the Bell County Jail. Previously, a corrections officer contracted the virus May 19.
Eleven more residents have recovered from the virus. So far, 228 Bell County residents have recovered.
The county also saw 634 more coronavirus tests performed since Friday. At least 19,887 tests have been administered in Bell County.
Five Bell County residents have died.