A pod at the Bell County Jail with 26 inmates is under lockdown after four incarcerated individuals housed there recently tested positive for COVID-19, County Judge David Blackburn announced Friday.
Movement inside the unit where the pod is located is limited to only jail staff who are in full protective gear, Blackburn said during an online news conference from the Bell County Courthouse. The Telegram on Monday first reported an inmate had tested positive at the jail.
All four inmates are currently in separate negative pressure cells inside the jail’s infirmary. The air from those cells is pumped outside.
Blackburn’s announcement comes after a corrections officer tested positive for COVID-19 on May 19.
The virus entered the jail on May 20 when a man — who Blackburn referred to as patient zero — was being admitted into the facility.
“Patient zero went through the health screening process that all inmates go through upon entering the facility and demonstrated no symptoms of COVID-19 — in other words, he was asymptomatic upon arrival at the jail,” the county judge said.
Nine days later, the inmate was moved into a negative pressure cell inside the jail’s infirmary. A family member had called the inmate to alert him about someone else in the family had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Still, Blackburn said, the inmate remained asymptomatic.
“On June 3, our health care provider at the jail, WellPath (Care), recommended patient zero be sent to the emergency room due to COVID symptoms; patient zero was transported to Baylor Scott & White,” the Bell County’s top elected official said. “The ER doctor there confirmed by clinical diagnosis that patient zero was COVID-positive. However, patient zero’s condition did not warrant admittance into the hospital per the doctor, and patient zero was brought back to the jail and placed again into quarantine in the infirmary.”
The Bell County Jail then performed a nasal swab test on the inmate — it came back positive two days later.
“On June 7, patient one and patient two — these are both inmates — demonstrated COVID symptoms, which included low-grade fevers, and were administered the COVID-19 test,” Blackburn said. “Both patients one and two were inmates housed in the same pod as patient zero.”
Another inmate the following day started showing a low fever, Blackburn said. The person was tested and removed from the general jail population, he explained.
Patient one has been in the jail since Sept. 25; patient two has been there since Feb. 26; and the third patient has been in the jail since March 12.
Health screenings of inmates and jail staff have been stepped up since the confirmed cases, Blackburn said.
“All inmates in the … unit are having temperature checks ... twice a day and continued monitoring for any symptoms,” the county judge said, adding the unit has 216 inmates and the section where the infected pod is located has 108 inmates.
As of Friday, the Bell County Jail had 706 inmates.