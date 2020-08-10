As local health officials confirmed Monday two more residents died from COVID-19, Bell County’s rate of positive coronavirus tests reached double digits and 151 recoveries were recorded.
“Today, we sadly added two new deaths that were reported this morning,” said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director. “One was a woman in her 80s from Belton who had been struggling with the illness for some time. The other was a male in his 50s from Harker Heights who suffered from multiple comorbidities that worsened his illness.”
By the health district’s count — which is based on information from local hospitals — 24 residents have died from the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Bell County’s COVID-19 death county at 38. The state bases its fatality figures on death certificates that list the cause of death as the coronavirus.
Five Bell County residents have died from the virus this month, according to local public health officials.
As the health district reported the two deaths, it pegged the county’s rate of positive coronavirus tests at 10.07 percent. This is the first time Bell County’s positivity rate has hit double digits. At least 38,226 tests have been performed.
Bell County’s positivity rate is still lower than that in Williamson County.
Bell County’s neighbor to the south had a 12.08 percent positive rate, according to the Williamson County and Cities Health District.
The health district added 126 cases to its COVID-19 dashboard. Four of them were added to a prior date.
“We’ve added 122 cases since Friday’s update,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The health district reported 75 cases on Monday, 33 on Sunday and 14 on Saturday.
Bell County’s seven-day average of new cases saw a slight uptick. It was 51 on Monday. The average was 48 on Friday.
The number of residents in the hospital and admitted into an intensive care unit saw a slight uptick in Monday’s COVID-19 update. Two residents were hospitalized and one was admitted into an Intensive Care Unit, according to the health district
Since the pandemic started, 199 residents have been hospitalized and 55 have been in an ICU.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 3,851/ 2,678 recovered, 38 dead*
Hospitalized: Ever 199
Admitted to ICU: Ever 55
Temple: 1,297
Killeen: 1,329
Belton: 528
Harker Heights: 238
Other: 459
*Death totals include 14 from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 38,226 tests administered with a 10.074 percent positive rate. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.