Despite Gov. Greg Abbott giving Texas schools permission to reopen campuses for summer instruction, Bell County school districts are hesitant to open their doors June 1.
Belton ISD has opted to continue their remote learning instruction during the district’s three-week summer school period. Registration is currently open for the June 1-18 courses.
“Learning will be structured through the online platform Edgenuity, so coursework may be completed at any time with teachers available during office hours Monday through Thursday,” Deanna Lovesmith, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said.
Lovesmith also noted how the district will begin offering a virtual PE summer course for its high school students, while elementary students are being offered virtual participation for Belton ISD’s Summer Adventures in Learning and Gifted & Talented camps.
“Taking PE in the summer opens space in the student’s schedule for other electives during the school year,” Lovesmith said.
Temple ISD also is electing to continue their remote learning models for the duration of summer school — a decision Superintendent Bobby Ott believes provides continuity for students.
“We’re going to remain committed to our remote learning with our existing platforms,” Ott said in an interview with the Telegram. “Most people are already committed to remote learning. Since summer school is only a few weeks long, it’s probably better not to disrupt what students are now used to.”
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said he expects his district to come to a decision regarding summer school within a week’s time.
“We haven’t made a final decision since we just got the news,” Novotny said. We’ll have to come together and talk it over as an administrative team to determine whether we’re going to offer face-to-face summer school or continue remote learning through the summer.”