The Temple Chamber of Commerce’s 36th annual military appreciation event is set for Tuesday.
Unlike prior celebrations, this year’s will also focus on first responders and be virtual because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is called the 36th Military & First Responder Appreciation Celebration.
A staple of the event has been a free lunch for attendees. That will continue in a slightly different way this year.
The Temple Chamber and H-E-B will host a drive by pick-up lunch for residents from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Avenue A. Lunch is a hamburger with chips, a cookie and a drink.
Typically, the Military Appreciation Luncheon would have feature speakers from around the community. Rod Henry, president of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, said that portion of the event would become a video that will be posted online Nov. 10.
“We are recognizing all of the different groups that have been on the front line of the COVID-19 battle,” Henry said in September. “The overall video will be approximately 30-45 minutes in length. It will mix a message that is mindful of the struggles all have endured since early March, and the importance of the greater Temple community bonding together to help our neighbors.”
Longtime Temple Daily Telegram publisher Frank W. Mayborn started the event in 1984 as a way to honor soldiers based at Fort Hood. It has grown to include veterans and now first responders.