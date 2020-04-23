Premier ER and Urgent Care announced they are now offering COVID-19 testing at their locations in Temple, Woodway and San Marcos.
The facilities are "committed to be a part of the solution for the local communities and are excited to be able to offer testing by appointment for those who are approved," Kristina Holcomb, vice president of communications and patient relations for Premier ER and Urgent Care, said in a news release.
Customers must log on to www.premier.care and select a virtual visit. They will meet with one of the company's physicians and go through a virtual screening. After the virtual visit a member of the Premier team will contact the patient to schedule them for a COVID-19 test.
The service is drive through, so there is no need to get out of the car. You arrive at your scheduled time and drive through the designated spot outside a Premier location. The test itself takes about 5 minutes and the results currently are coming back within 24 hours.
“We have been contacted many times over the past few weeks to be able to offer COVID-19 testing for local and national businesses who want to get their employees cleared and back to work. We are excited to now have this option for them and our communities as a whole,” Paul Hamilton, senior vice president of business development said.