Bell County’s COVID-19 cumulative case total spiked by 575 on Friday after the Bell County Public Health District added backlogged state data to its dashboard, the district’s director said.
The health district has now identified 18,623 COVID-19 cases since March, and at least 16,728 people have recovered to date, according to the health district. Deaths remained at 224.
“We were recently made aware that we would receive a backlog in cases from the state,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Many of these (575) added cases came from that backlog.”
Robison-Chadwell said that this recently discovered data, coupled with “standard reports from local providers” on Friday, led to an increase in Bell County’s incidence rate — a rate that had been decreasing since Jan. 18.
“Some of that additional data … did lead to a small change in our incidence rate up to 522.1 per 100,000 people with 1,895 active cases,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Questions about the delayed data sent by the state should be directed to the (Department of State Health Services) press office.”
Coryell cases backlogged
Underreported COVID-19 figures also were reported in Coryell County on Friday, Coryell County Judge Roger Miller announced in a news release.
Miller said the additional cases were identified after officials with Public Health Region 7 of the Texas Department of State Health Services informed Coryell County of the backlog — a discovery that increased the region’s cumulative case count by about 85 percent.
The identification of these 2,477 cases — from testing often conducted between December and January — will not be reflected in Coryell County’s case count until Monday, Miller said. However, county officials expect the newly reported figures will bring Coryell County past 5,150 cases since March.
“Coryell County has been, and will continue to be, open, honest and transparent when reporting COVID cases within the county,” Miller said in the news release. “When you look at the numbers on the county website, I can tell you with complete confidence those are confirmed, verifiable numbers; nothing over inflated and nothing hidden.”
This sudden increase will not “cripple” the county, and will not impact the county government’s functions, according to Coryell County.
“County government functions remain open and accessible to the public, other than most in-person Court proceedings,” the release said.
The county website’s most recent COVID-19 update showed there were previously 2,695 known cases since March — of which 379 were reported to be active. As of this latest update, the virus had claimed the lives of 24 county residents.
Area school districts
The Belton Independent School District has 57 active COVID-19 cases spanning 17 campuses heading into the weekend: 13 at Belton High, five at Chisholm Trail Elementary, five at Lake Belton Middle School, five at North Belton Middle School, five at Lake Belton High, four at Belton Middle School, three at South Belton Middle School, two at Charter Oak Elementary, two at Lakewood Elementary, two at Pirtle Elementary, two at Sparta Elementary, two at Belton New Tech High, one at High Point Elementary, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Miller Heights Elementary, one at Southwest Elementary and one at Tarver Elementary.
The Belton Early Childhood School was the lone Belton ISD campus without an active COVID-19 case on Friday, according to district data.
An additional two cases are attributed to “other departments / buildings” on Belton ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard. These 57 combined cases represent about 0.39 percent of its population, according to Belton ISD.
There are 22 active cases in Salado ISD after six infections were announced Friday morning.
“A fourth-grade student at Thomas Arnold Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter. “A third-grade student and an employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary School, a sixth-grade student at Salado Middle School, and a ninth-grade student and a 10th-grade student at Salado High School tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.”
About 54.5 percent of these 22 cases — 20 students and two employees — were reported in the last seven days, according to Salado ISD.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report — which last logged COVID-19 cases reported between Jan. 22 and Jan. 28 — shows 14 infections: three at Temple High, two at Bonham Middle School, two at Travis Science Academy, two at Jefferson Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary, two at Scott Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary and one at Fred W. Edwards Academy. The district’s dashboard is expected to update around 5 p.m.
Killeen ISD has totaled 1,321 cases since March 16 after 71 infections were identified in the past week, according to district data.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 18,623; 16,728 recovered; 1,895 active, 134 more than Thursday; 224 dead*, 140 with comorbidities (62.5 percent)
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) 191 people listed as hospitalized Thursday, 26 less than Thursday. 7 ICU beds were listed as available, and 1 more than Thursday.
NOTE: 575 cases were added to Bell County totals after a state backlog was corrected Friday
Temple: 5,815 cases (76 more than listed Thursday), 85 deaths
Killeen: 7,130 cases (356 more than Thursday), 64 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 2,479 cases (40 more than Thursday), 31 deaths
Harker Heights: 1,249 cases (53 more than Thursday), 19 deaths
Other: 1,950 cases (50 more than Thursday), 25 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 82,362 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to tdtnews.com/news/coronavirus/ to access the Bell County COVID-19 dashboard, the county online waitlist and second dose appointments.