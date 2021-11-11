Texas school districts can now implement their own rules regarding the use of masks after a federal judge ruled that Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates in schools violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Officials at local school districts said they will maintain their safety protocols and encourage the use of masks when social distancing isn’t possible.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel on Wednesday bars Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from enforcing the governor’s executive order, the Texas Tribune reported.
“The spread of COVID-19 poses an even greater risk for children with special health needs,” Yeakel said in his ruling. “Children with certain underlying conditions who contract COVID-19 are more likely to experience severe acute biological effects and to require admission to a hospital and the hospital’s intensive-care unit.”
Abbott’s order violated the 1990 federal law and impeded children with disabilities from the benefits of public school programs, services and activities to which they are entitled, the news outlet said.
Dr. Bobby Ott, superintendent of the Temple Independent School District, said the district’s coronavirus safety measures have kept COVID-19 cases low in Temple schools.
“Temple ISD will continue with our current practice of strongly encouraging masks and implementing our return to school safety guide,” Ott told the Telegram. “Our case counts have been very low and validate the effectiveness of our existing practices.”
Ott said TISD is planning a partnership with the Bell County Public Health District to inoculate children 5-11 against the coronavirus very soon. The district is scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccines for children, he added.
“In that event, we have already discussed a partnership for administration to those that elect to receive a vaccination,” Ott said. “Those details will be forthcoming.”
Belton ISD said in a statement that the district supports the best individual choice for students and staff.
“Belton ISD encourages families to make informed decisions in consultation with their health care provider about the use of a face mask or shield,” Elizabeth Cox, the district’s executive director for communications and community engagement, said in the statement. “We will support student and staff preferences for personal safety and/or for the safety of their families.
“Our goal is to ensure each individual choice to wear or not wear a face covering is respected.”
The federal lawsuit — filed in August by the Disability Rights Texas advocacy group — named Abbott, Paxton and Texas Education Agency commissioner Mike Morath. The suit said the governor’s order, along with the TEA’s enforcement, denied children with disabilities access to public education since they are at high risk of illness and death from the virus, the Tribune reported.
Kym Davis Rogers, Disability Rights Texas litigation attorney, said in a statement that the court found that Texas is not above federal law and state officials cannot prevent school districts from providing accommodations to vulnerable students.
“No student should be forced to make the choice of forfeiting their education or risking their health, and now they won’t have to,” Rogers said in the statement.
Texas could appeal the decision in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as it has done with other laws, Rogers said.
The TEA, Paxton and Abbott did not immediately respond to the Tribune’s request for comment.
The state education agency is currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, which determined TEA’s guidance prohibiting mask mandates at campuses may be “preventing school districts in the state from considering or meeting the needs of students with disabilities,” according to the Tribune.