Considering the circumstances — directives to add a week to spring break and moving all classes online — work is going well at Temple College.
Summer registration is going on and fall registration will begin in about three weeks.
“We’re reaching out to students who haven’t enrolled and those who have,” said TC president Christy Ponce. Reminding them of the support services offered that could be beneficial, such as online tutoring.
Temple College is set to receive about $3 million from the higher education relief act, Ponce said.
“Half of it should come sometime this week and is to go directly to student aid,” she said. “The cabinet is putting together a plan to get the funds into the hands of students. Our biggest goal is to get them to continue on with their education.”
The remaining funds will go to reimburse the college for areas affected by COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Education says just $6 million of $6.28 billion in emergency aid for college students has reached campuses so far.
The next state legislative session was supposed to be the session of higher education, Ponce said.
Finance Director Brandon Bozon is looking at proposals where TC could be affected, she said.
The Texas Association of Community Colleges is looking at areas for additional funding and working with the chairmen of the appropriations committee and the higher education committee.
The Temple College campus, for the most part, will remain empty through the summer and Texas school districts are closed with the exception of online classes, she said. Schools of higher education have been told to focus on online classes.
“We met with department chairs over the health care programs to start putting in place plans for social distancing in classroom and preparing instructions that have to take place in the summer in order to get students into their fields as soon as possible,” Ponce said.
Other classes are going fully online.
With an eye on scheduling and classroom usage, it appears students can be accommodated to minimize risks of coming in contact with other students and faculty.
“There will be some hybrid labs,” Ponce said.
There are continuous calls with the Texas Association of Community Colleges and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, she said.
Bozon was called on to discuss recommended changes to tuition and fees for the coming year.
TC has charged fees for online and hybrid classes going back to 2012. The fee has remained $35 since the start.
“The recommendation is to eliminate the hybrid and internet fee and increase the technology fee to $22, a revenue neutral adjustment.
The health science fee is staying at $20.
A supplemental recommendation is to increase the waiver for dual-credit courses by $13.
“This is to keep the dual-credit fees constant for our ISD partners and their students,” Bozon said.
With changes in fees and keeping tuition at $77 per semester hour, the cost for in-district students at Temple College starting with the fall 2020 semester will be $114 per semester credit hour, compared to last year’s rate of $101 per semester credit hour. Out of district students will pay $188 per semester credit hour, compared to $175 in fall 2019.
The TC board of trustees voted to cancel the May election, because there were no contested races. Up for election were Lydia Santibanez, Stephen Niemeier and Larry Wilkerson.