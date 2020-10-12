Bars, breweries and wineries in Bell County will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity on Wednesday, County Judge David Blackburn announced Monday.
Blackburn said he filed the “opt-in” request with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order regarding the COVID-19 outbreak was issued last week. Blackburn said he filed the request after consulting with the Bell County Public Health District and local hospitals.
The order allows bars, breweries and wineries to reopen in certain areas if county judges file a request for TABC.
“After visiting with our health care providers in the area, I was reassured that our hospital capacity is both stable and adequate at this time,” Blackburn said in a statement. “I fully recognize that can change and (I) will continue to be in close contact with our area health care providers to monitor the situation.”
Blackburn said he also contacted TABC about enforcement. “TABC advised they will be handling the enforcement of the governor’s orders relative to the bar reopening,” he said.
In addition to county judge’s approval, bars must follow reopening restrictions and safety guidelines issued by the state. The governor’s order allows those trauma service areas where coronavirus hospitalizations are less than 15 percent of hospital capacity to reopen if allowed.
The businesses will need to follow procedures similar to those used by restaurants: patrons need to remain seated, tables need to be socially distant and patrons must wear a mask at all times except when eating or drinking. The order does allow some exceptions to these rules for breweries, wineries and distilleries.
Some bars reworked their business models under the restrictions to operate as a restaurant.
Randy Caldwell, owner of Green Door in downtown Temple, told the Telegram last week he got his restaurant permit from TABC earlier in the pandemic so the business at 12 S. Second St. could reopen.
Caldwell said he is happy for those bar owners who will be able to reopen, but plans to continue as a restaurant and have at least 51 percent food sales. He said his switch to encouraging more people to order food has worked out, and they have been able to keep in accordance with their license.
“It has been going very well (for us), and our food sales are definitely up,” Caldwell said. “I think it is great that (bars) will be able to open. They will be working with limited hours but that is probably to reduce the larger crowds, because the larger crowds would happen from 11 p.m. until 2 a.m.”
Michael Klein, Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance president, said in a statement last week that he was shocked at the Abbott’s decision and didn’t feel the order went far enough.
“TBNA is under no delusions: many of our members will eventually be allowed to operate under this new order because their county judge will lead and ‘opt in,’” Klein said in a statement. “However, this is a death sentence for so many of our members under the jurisdiction of county judges who still believe that we should be locked down like we were in March and April, despite all the progress we’ve made coexisting with this virus.”
Blackburn said he will take action if coronavirus cases spike.
“In accordance with the governor’s order, I will be working closely with TABC to ensure compliance with the reopening restriction,” Blackburn said in his statement. “If I see hospital capacity issues or spikes in our numbers or non-compliance by the bars, then I may well revoke the reopening authorization and the bars will have to close again.
“I really don’t want that to happen,” Blackburn said. “What I want to see is all of our businesses in Bell County reopened. But that depends, in large measure, on how well the bars comply with reopening restrictions that the governor has set forth.”