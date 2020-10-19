The Bell County Public Health District identified three new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, as cumulative cases surpassed 6,027. Active cases are at 477 — nine more than Friday.
These fatalities brought the death toll to 95, according to the health district.
“The newest deaths reported were for a man in Temple in his 60s, a woman in Killeen in her 50s and a man in Belton in his 90s,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Given the uptick in cases you may see the incidence rate chart update more than just the one time per week.”
Bell County’s incidence rate, which was previously only updated on Wednesdays, rose from 122.1 to 131.4 per 100,000 people on Monday.
There are now 6,027 cumulative cases in Bell County, and at least 5,455 people have reportedly recovered to date.
Local school districts
There are 14 active cases of COVID-19 across 10 campuses in the Belton Independent School District: two at Belton High, two at South Belton Middle School, two at Chisholm Trail Elementary, two at Southwest Elementary, one at Belton New Tech High, one at Lake Belton High, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary and one at Tarver Elementary.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard, which currently reflects cases between Oct. 13 and Oct. 19, shows three cases: two at Temple High and one at Raye-Allen Elementary.
Over the last seven days, the Killeen Independent School District has logged 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — about 22 percent of its total cases since tracking began March 16.
There are now 185 cumulative cases recorded in Killeen ISD: 71 students and 114 staff.
In his latest newsletter Academy Independent School District Superintendent Billy Harlan revisited how his school community is working through its first lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“Thankfully, because everyone is responding with grace and diligence, we are not seeing a widespread event,” he said in his latest newsletter. “It is truly my hope that anyone that tests positive remains healthy and gets back to us as quickly as possible.”
Academy ISD announced its first three cases of the school year on Oct. 9 after infections were identified at Academy High and the Bell County Alternative School.