Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds is always searching for opportunities where his department can engage with the local community — a task he said was difficult during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s something that I think all of us have lacked over the past year or so with the pandemic,” Reynolds told the Telegram. “We’re social creatures, so it’s great to be able to start getting back together again.”
On Tuesday, Reynolds and officers from the Temple Police Department had that chance during “Coffee with a Cop” at Bella Blue Cafe, 1323 S. 57th St.
“I really enjoy the opportunity to meet new folks,” he said. “It’s just an opportunity for us to socialize and perhaps hear concerns that the community has. I think everything begins with a relationship … and from a relationship you get trust and from trust you get good communication. That’s really helpful when you’re trying to build upon, increase or develop police-community relations.”
Penny Irwin, a co-owner at Bella Blue Cafe, welcomed the opportunity to host “Coffee with a Cop” — an event she said police will hold “as often as they’ll allow us to do.”
“My husband is actually a Belton police officer … so he’s done a lot of (events) like this,” she said. “It’s nice to get the community out and introduce them to the officers … especially with everything going on right now. They’re not bad guys.”
Becky Burrow, an administrative employee with the Temple Police Department, agreed.
“I love it,” Burrow said. “I think it’s very important for people to start seeing our officers as humans … as husbands, fathers and sons. They matter.”
Regulars at Bella Blue Cafe said they enjoyed their conversations with Temple Police, and were pleased to see the restaurant packed with dozens of officers Tuesday morning.
“I think it’s awesome that they took time out of their schedules to come visit with the public,” Gary Ehler, a Temple resident, said. “This is basically a public relations event for them and it educates us as citizens on what kind of services they can offer us. It’s a win-win.”
Ehler, who gets his morning coffee from Bella Blue Cafe every morning at 5 a.m., said residents shouldn’t take their local law enforcement officers for granted.
“Over the years, I’ve noticed a lot of things that they do,” he said. “Let’s say a (business owner) usually gets home at 10 p.m. When the spouse calls the PD if they don’t get home on time ... they’ll go by and check to see if there’s a problem. That’s just one of the things that they do every day.”
Reynolds hopes to see more area residents participate in the future.
“Pay attention to our (TPD) Facebook page,” he said. “If you missed this event, we would sure love to meet you the next time we have an event together. Don’t pass up on this opportunity to spend a little time with us.”