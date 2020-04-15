Baylor University President Linda A. Livingstone recently gave an update on how the school is adjusting financially to the coronavirus pandemic. She said the school budget would be cut from $65 million to $80 million for the upcoming fiscal year.
"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to touch every aspect of our daily lives, from our families, churches and schools to healthcare, government and the economy. COVID-19’s impact on higher education and at Baylor University is apparent, as we have transitioned the spring and summer semesters online, moved faculty and staff to telework status and canceled events campus-wide," Livingstone said in a news release.
"Despite Baylor’s overall strength and resilience, we are now experiencing declines in many essential sources of revenue, which is coupled with an increased need for student financial aid and uncertainty about future enrollment due to COVID-19. In other words, most of our previously reliable sources of revenue – tuition and fees, fundraising, athletics and income from our investments and endowment – are certain to be significantly affected."
"Now is the time for us to focus on the upcoming fiscal year, which begins June 1, to ensure that when Baylor emerges from this global crisis, we will be differentially ahead and continue moving toward Tier 1/Research 1 status as the preeminent Christian research university. Simply put, we need to make immediate and difficult decisions to address the serious financial realities we face in the months and, potentially, years ahead. The President’s Council – with counsel and support of the Baylor University Board of Regents – has carefully and prayerfully evaluated several revenue models and financial plans over the past two weeks to establish a goal of $65 million to $80 million in cost reductions from our projected $750 million budget University-wide for FY20-21, much of which is tied to compensation, utilities and other contractually binding obligations. We recognize these budget cuts will be difficult and will touch every aspect of the University, including academics, administration, operations and support services, and athletics."
Budget reductions
Compensation and Benefits
+A decision regarding merit increases for FY20-21 for faculty and staff – which includes the administration – has been postponed until January, as announced on March 25.
+Baylor’s defined contribution to the Baylor Retirement Plan for eligible participants will decrease from 10.8% to 8%, which is comparable with other institutions of higher education nationwide.
+An immediate hiring freeze will be implemented in which we will either defer or eliminate vacant faculty and staff positions. There will be limited exceptions, and such decisions will be made at the President’s Council level.
+A strategic position review will be initiated to eliminate non-essential staff positions.
+The utilization of temporary employees will be significantly reduced.
+Overtime will be eliminated, excluding for members of the Division of Public Safety and the Baylor University Police Department.
+The employment of adjunct faculty across all colleges and schools will be reduced.
University-Level Actions:
+A strategic review and reduction of operating, or non-personnel, budgets will be initiated across all colleges, schools and units, including all administrative divisions and athletics.
+Aggressive efforts to refinance the University’s existing debt at lower interest rates will continue once market conditions become favorable.
+Construction of the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center and the Baylor Basketball Pavilion will be deferred until economic conditions improve. However, architectural and planning work will continue on both projects. The renovation of the Tidwell Bible Building will continue, given that the project was fully funded from external sources.
+All other major capital expenditures will be postponed.
Business Practices and Operations:
+A reduction of costs will be implemented University-wide in the categories of travel, entertainment, meals and supplies.
+Information technology purchasing and asset management will be transformed to enhance cost savings.
+Major contracts will be renegotiated for cost savings, and strategic sourcing will be implemented.
+Transactional reductions will be realized as a result of the implementation of Ignite.
"While these initial budget reductions are all-encompassing, we also recognize that we are in an era of significant financial uncertainty. If the country’s economic climate deteriorates further, or we experience substantial enrollment declines, or there’s a recurrence of COVID-19 in the upcoming fall or winter, the University may be forced to take additional budgetary actions," Livingstone said.