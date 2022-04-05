Bell County reported one new death due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Tuesday, raising the toll to 892 as cases rose slightly.
Bell County Health District Chief Epidemiologist Costa Claver said the new death was a man in his 50s.
Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Thursday for a total of 66 active cases, nine more than reported Monday.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 18.19 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 47,331 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,373 have recovered, and 892 people died.
The Texas health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 15 of the 1,017 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported no confirmed cases of the virus in the district.
Temple ISD had one confirmed case at Temple High School on its dashboard.
Killeen ISD reported one student case and two staff cases on its dashboard.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.