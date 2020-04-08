Bell County added three more COVID-19 infections Wednesday, bringing the total to 74, officials said.
The Bell County Public Health District identified the newest cases as a Temple man in his 30s, a Temple woman in her 50s and a Killeen man in his 40s.
Two people have died — a Temple woman in her 80s and a man whose age and residence has not been disclosed — and 15 people have recovered, according to the health district.
With Wednesday’s new cases, Killeen now has 27 cases and Temple has 26 known infections.
Cases in Temple, the county’s second largest city, include a male younger than 20; two women and a man in their 20s; two women and two men in their 30s; two women in their 40s; four women and two men in their 50s; five men and a woman in their 60s; two women in their 70s; and a woman and man in their 80s.
In Killeen, the county’s largest city, known infections include a male younger than 20; two women in their 20s; a man and four women in their 30s; six men and three women in their 40s; two women and a man in their 50s; three men and a woman in their 60s; and two men and a woman in their 70s.
Belton, the county seat, has eight known cases. They are a female younger than 20; a man in his 20s; two men in their 30s; a woman in her 50s; and two men and a woman in their 60s.
Harker Heights now has seven cases, including a man in his 20s; two women and a man in their 40s; two men in their 50s; and a man in his 70s.
Six infected individuals are listed as Bell County cases, which includes unincorporated areas and small towns. They include two men in their 30s; two men in their 50s; a man in his 70s; and a man in his 80s.
Men continue to be the majority of COVID-19 infections in Bell County. They make up 56.8 percent of local cases while women account for 43.2 percent.
Bell County’s cases are evenly divided between residents younger than 50 and older than 50.