The Bell County Public Health District reported that the county saw one new COVID-19 related death Thursday, bringing the total to 410.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the new death was of a woman in her 60s from Killeen.
The county also reported a slight decrease in its incidence rate, 80.5 cases per 100,000 people reported — with 293 active cases. This rate is down from Wednesday’s which was 80.7 cases per 100,000 people.
The total number of cases of COVID-19 the county has seen is now at 21,523 while the number of recoveries are 20,821.
“Dashboard updates are not planned for Good Friday,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We will resume updates on Monday.”